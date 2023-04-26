 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4

Blake Lively was blooming during her first red carpet after she welcomed her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds back in February, this year.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, attended Barnard College’s Annual Gala on Monday, April 24, in New York City, in a vibrant floral Carolina Herrera dress, via Us Weekly.

She layered a neon yellow, pink, and orange trench coat over a white off-the-shoulder midi dress covered in bold florals.

She accessorised with a monochromatic magenta rhinestone-bedazzled Chanel clutch. She wore a pair of pink crystal-buckled Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps.

Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4

During the award show, the Age of Adaline actress presented an award on stage.

Before handing over the trophy, the Green Lantern actress joked about going back to college after landing “zero acting jobs.” Her luck changed just “two weeks” later, however, when producers of Gossip Girl called.

“They said, ‘Listen, will you please do this show? And, if you do, we promise you can go to Columbia one day a week as long as it doesn’t interfere with our seven-day shooting schedule,’” Lively recalled as the audience erupted with laughter.

“Needless to say, this is the closest I’m going to get to college, so I’m just going to pretend this is me graduating.”

The video was shared by Barnard College on its Instagram Stories, with the text saying, “Who doesn’t want to earn a bachelor’s degree in 77 years?”

Lively shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Reynolds in addition to the couple’s new arrival, whose name and sex have not been revealed.

