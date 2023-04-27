 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Halsey and Alev Aydin have ambitious plans for their baby's future after split.

The couple, who has broken up this week, are planning to keep their separation 'amicable.'

An insider tells E!Online : "The split was amicable and they plan to co-parent."

"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider explained about Halsey's demand of a full custody of son. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

This comes after Halsey in 2022 praised Alev over 'So Good' music video.

"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post. "we started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS
Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet

Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her fit figure in grey turtleneck dress

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her fit figure in grey turtleneck dress
Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set

Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA
Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'

Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'
Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary

Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary
Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star

Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star
Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'

Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'
Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Melissa McCarthy shares valuable advice to her teen daughters about social media

Melissa McCarthy shares valuable advice to her teen daughters about social media
Kesha reveals disturbing album art along with new release date: Photo

Kesha reveals disturbing album art along with new release date: Photo