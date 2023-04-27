Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand

Halsey and Alev Aydin have ambitious plans for their baby's future after split.



The couple, who has broken up this week, are planning to keep their separation 'amicable.'

An insider tells E!Online : "The split was amicable and they plan to co-parent."

"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider explained about Halsey's demand of a full custody of son. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

This comes after Halsey in 2022 praised Alev over 'So Good' music video.

"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post. "we started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."