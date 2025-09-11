JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa reveals she’s ‘craving’ for a wedding to Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa just made a confession that she’s “craving” a wedding to her beau, Chris Hughes, despite all the “bullying” she is facing from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Karma singer began a romantic relationship with former Love Island star and her Celebrity Big Brother co-star, Chris, earlier this year.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said of her relationship: “I'm happy. I've never wanted the future so bad. I've never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow.”

“I've never protected a love that I have so much. I've never cared about another person so much,” she added.

JoJo further mentioned, “I've never craved a wedding. I've always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas 'cause I didn't wanna have a wedding but now I'm like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I wanna first dance and I want butterflies,’ I'm happy.”

The former Disney star, who previously identified herself as pans**ual and now identifies as queer revealed the “brutal” backlash she has recently received from the LGBTQ+ community after falling in love with a man.

She said: “It is hard because it feels like my own family has turned a little bit. And I think we are the LGBTQIA+ family, not the LG community and it's a beautiful rainbow and the number one saying of the queer community is love is love.”

“And that goes both ways… just because I am in a heterosexual relationship that doesn't discredit my past...” the Blurt talent added.

JoJo continued, “Women holding hands, women cuddling together in public, I see them see me and I see them laugh, I see them point, I see them roll their eyes. Now I see them come up to me and take a photo and run away. I see them flip me off while I'm driving. I see them.”

She also insisted that she doesn’t care about the hate she gets but is concerned how it would impact younger people.

“I think older people in the community need to realize the way that you treat me in this situation doesn't affect me, I promise, at all. I'm very happy. I'm very loved. I give a lot of love. I'm feeling very loved. I am in a great place,” JoJo opened up.

Before concluding her conversation, she mentioned, “Who it is affecting is the people who are years younger than me seeing what you're saying about me.”