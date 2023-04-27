Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model , has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 34 after a plastic surgery procedure.

The American model, who had become known as a lookalike of Kim and sold her X-rated pictures to subscribers on the platform under the name of Ashten, breated her last in hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a botched plastic surgery operation.

Gourkani's family has expressed shock and anguish in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy, broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful, beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani."

The message includes a harrowing moment when someone called Christina's family at 4.30am screaming, "Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying!"

The family spokesperson then described the 'living nightmare' of watching her health decline in hospital following her cardiac arrest.



Gourkani's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $3,540 of its $40,000 goal.

Reacting to the tragic news about her death, Magdalene - a plastic surgery addict who once almost died trying to get the 'world's fattest vagina' - wrote of Christina: 'I don't know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery.'

'It is so scary because you really just never know when you're going to die from [risky surgery],' she added, before expressing her own fears about 'sustaining brain damage' whenever she goes under the knife.

As per reports, Christina Ashten Gourkani died in hospital earlier this week while she was recovering from the operation.