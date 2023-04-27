 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away at 34

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model , has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 34 after a plastic surgery procedure.

The American model, who had become known as a lookalike of Kim and sold her X-rated pictures to subscribers on the platform under the name of Ashten, breated her last in hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a botched plastic surgery operation.

Gourkani's family has expressed shock and anguish in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy, broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful, beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani."

The message includes a harrowing moment when someone called Christina's family at 4.30am screaming, "Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying!"

The family spokesperson then described the 'living nightmare' of watching her health decline in hospital following her cardiac arrest.

Gourkani's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $3,540 of its $40,000 goal.

Reacting to the tragic news about her death, Magdalene - a plastic surgery addict who once almost died trying to get the 'world's fattest vagina' - wrote of Christina: 'I don't know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery.'

'It is so scary because you really just never know when you're going to die from [risky surgery],' she added, before expressing her own fears about 'sustaining brain damage' whenever she goes under the knife.

As per reports, Christina Ashten Gourkani died in hospital earlier this week while she was recovering from the operation.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Hudson excites fans as she shares big news about her show

Jennifer Hudson excites fans as she shares big news about her show
Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS video

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS
Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand video

Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand
Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet

Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her fit figure in grey turtleneck dress

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she flaunts her fit figure in grey turtleneck dress
Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set

Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA
Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'

Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'
Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary

Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary
Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star

Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star
Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'

Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'
Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour