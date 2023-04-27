 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

The Flash links to James Gunns new DC universe?
'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?

The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti is putting fans on the edge of their seats by teasing the movie’s connection with James Gunn's new wider DC universe.

During a Q&A conversation at an event in Los Angeles, the director addressed the question about the film’s ending.

"As you know, this is not the final version," the director continued. "What you saw is not the version that you will see in [theaters] June 16. And after June 16..."

Soon his sister at, the panel producer Barbara Muschietti chimed in to cut him off.

“I'm sorry," he cheekily said. "There's a lot of surprises," adding, "That's the great thing... You asked me, if this is a timeline where some things are similar, and some things are not? The answer is yes. Now, if you want to know more, go watch the movie and pay the ticket [price]. What I'm saying is you might reformulate your question, and I will be there to answer."

Previously, DC chief Gunn teased that the upcoming The Flash would "resets the entire DC universe."

The superhero movie will make place for newly announced phase one projects, including a Superman: Legacy, a new Batman film, and a Wonder Woman-based series. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’ video

‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film
Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party video

Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party
Megan Fox ‘co-parenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues

Megan Fox ‘co-parenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues
Meghan Markle is all set to expsoe racist Royal Family member

Meghan Markle is all set to expsoe racist Royal Family member
Prince Harry spills Palace has 'secret agreement' to protect Queen Camilla video

Prince Harry spills Palace has 'secret agreement' to protect Queen Camilla
Fugees rapper convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysian financier

Fugees rapper convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysian financier
Jennifer Hudson excites fans as she shares big news about her show

Jennifer Hudson excites fans as she shares big news about her show
Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away at 34

Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away at 34

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS video

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS
Kelly Clarkson believes 'spanking' kids is not bad: 'Tricky thing' video

Kelly Clarkson believes 'spanking' kids is not bad: 'Tricky thing'
Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand video

Halsey plans to 'co-parent' son with Alev Aydin despite full custody demand