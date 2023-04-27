'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?

The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti is putting fans on the edge of their seats by teasing the movie’s connection with James Gunn's new wider DC universe.

During a Q&A conversation at an event in Los Angeles, the director addressed the question about the film’s ending.

"As you know, this is not the final version," the director continued. "What you saw is not the version that you will see in [theaters] June 16. And after June 16..."

Soon his sister at, the panel producer Barbara Muschietti chimed in to cut him off.

“I'm sorry," he cheekily said. "There's a lot of surprises," adding, "That's the great thing... You asked me, if this is a timeline where some things are similar, and some things are not? The answer is yes. Now, if you want to know more, go watch the movie and pay the ticket [price]. What I'm saying is you might reformulate your question, and I will be there to answer."

Previously, DC chief Gunn teased that the upcoming The Flash would "resets the entire DC universe."

The superhero movie will make place for newly announced phase one projects, including a Superman: Legacy, a new Batman film, and a Wonder Woman-based series.