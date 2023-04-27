Tom Ford bids farewell to eponymous brand with final collection

Tom Ford, the American luxury fashion designer, is bidding farewell to his self-titled label with a final campaign that features familiar faces from his original group of models, including Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and Amber Valletta.

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Stella Tennant, Karlie Kloss, and Julianne Moore have also modeled for him.

Fall 2023 collection marks Tom Ford’s last for his brand after selling it to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion. The campaign videos pay homage to his first women’s lineup and other iconic fashion moments.

Ford had previously been wary of putting his name on a label as he feared he would dislike anything carrying his name if he handed control of it to someone else, he revealed to Vogue.



“The day I don’t love to do it, I’ll sell it. Because we’re all only here for a little while, and nothing we do or make has any permanence at all,” he said, “I care now because I’m doing it. I want to be proud of what I do. Which may be 10 or 20 years; who knows?”

However, he changed his mind and believes that nothing we make has any permanence at all, and he wants to be proud of his work. The final campaign highlights the permanence of Ford's work, as several pieces he designed are now part of pop culture history.



