Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'

Viola Davis has set her eyes to rule another on-screen genre: a zombie thriller, such as Train to Busan.

Speaking to IndieWire, the EGOT winner said, “A lot of things I haven’t done in my career. Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie.”

“Now I say that, in shooting it, I don’t know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don’t know. You might hear some stories. But I want a ‘Train to Busan.’ I want my version of ‘Train to Busan.’ I want to fight some zombies. That’s what I want to do,” she added.

Davis also praised Hollywood’s switched women support at the 48th Annual Chaplin Gala.

“I actually think that Hollywood tries in ways that probably most people don’t. I think they try to honor women and protect them, protecting their voice, protecting their bodies, protecting their comfort on sets,” says Air star.

She continued, “I think they are really moving in the direction of helping children, child actors, be protected, creating an environment on the set. I know because I have to take the courses.”