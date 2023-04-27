 
K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns

His agency GF Entertainment released a statement announcing the news on April 25th
K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will be halting idol activities because of health reasons. His agency GF Entertainment released a statement announcing the news on April 25th.

“Hello, this is GF Entertainment.

We are making an announcement regarding KINGDOM’s Arthur’s health and future schedule.

Arthur’s health recently took a turn for the worse, and he complained of experiencing abnormal symptoms. As a result, we resolved that our artist’s health was our top priority, and we decided to adjust our schedule so that Arthur could rest for the time being.

While Arthur himself was very determined to continue with his scheduled activities while recovering, in order to ensure his speedy recovery, KINGDOM will temporarily be carrying out their schedule with only six members of the group, excluding Arthur.

We will make a separate announcement at a later time about Arthur rejoining [KINGDOM’s] scheduled activities.

We apologize for giving you cause for concern through this sudden news, and we ask for the generous understanding of the fans in regards to this decision that we made to prioritize our artist’s health.

We will do our utmost to take all measures necessary to help Arthur focus entirely on his recovery.

Thank you.”

