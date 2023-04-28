 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

Katy Perry teases 'wild' time in Windsor Castle ahead of King coronation

Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Katy Perry is bracing up for a memorable performance for King Charles coronation.

The American Idol judge revealed to Extra: "I’m really excited.

Perry, who is living in Windsor Castle during the stay in the UK, adds: “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

Speaking about her performance at the coronation, Katy added: "I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking … and it just aligned with all my values [when] he asked me to sing,” she explained."

King Charles coronation alongside Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.

