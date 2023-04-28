 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Netflix Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis heartthrob
Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'

Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest praised his co-star while sharing his desire to become a heartthrob.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, the actor, who plays young King George in the upcoming Netflix series Queen Charlotte joked about being ready to become a Bridgerton heartthrob globally.

"yeah, yeah, yeah" said the actor enthusiastically, when asked about his potential dreamboat status at the show's Los Angeles premiere, he continued "I don't think there's any need to mentally prepare for that. Who knows what's going to happen?"

Mylchreest also pointed the finger at fellow star of Bridgerton's spinoff Freddie Dennis, who is playing the role of Reynolds.

"He's the real heartthrob of the whole operation," said Mylchreest.

Mylchreest seemingly believes the status is part of the Bridgerton game, because of the presence of ample amount of ready heartthrobs on set.

"It's a testament to the team at Netflix, and Shonda [Rhimes]'s writing, and Tom [Verica]'s direction, and everyone else's acting," he added.

"They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is. So, I don't feel any need to prepare for that because I don't think it's necessarily coming."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be premiered on Netflix May 4, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo
Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability

Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability
Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'
K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea

K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea
K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests

K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons
K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns

K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns
Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'

Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'
K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100

K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100
Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'

Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'
Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025