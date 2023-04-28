Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala

 
Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet selfie with Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette to confirm she will attend the Met Gala 2023.

The 42-year-old Tv star's latest post has revealed she is gearing up for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 42-year-old announced she’ll be going to this year’s show, which takes place on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kanye West's ex-wife, in honour of this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, "had a date" with the legendary designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

In one the photos, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's sister can be seen wearing a vinyl black coat as she combed through design sketches and magazine cutouts.

Kim Kardashian, who's set to thrill fans in "American Horror Story" Season 12 with Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts is seen lounging with Choupette on an elaborate gold bed.

