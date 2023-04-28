 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside

Web Desk

Meghan Markle has successfully signed for representation with WME, reports Variety.

 The Duchess of Sussex, alongside Prince Harry and their jointly owned foundation Archwell, will not be handled by the agency,

This comes after her she discussed her ambitions to forward her brand during an interview with Variety in 2022. 

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment,” Meghan said. “For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.”

