Friday Apr 28, 2023
Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna, popular American singer turns into a voice over artist for the all-new Smurfs movie.

On April 27, Love The Way You Lie singer made a surprise appearance at the CinemaCon event where she announced the amazing news on stage. She will be working as a voice over artist for character Smurfette in the new animated movie.

While briefing a bit about her new venture, she added: “I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out.”

Work singer feels delighted and excited to be on-board for the upcoming project. “This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me," she added. "I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue (expletive).”

To conclude: She stated: “I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day”, reports USAtoday.

Katy Perry and Demi Lovato played Smurfette in the previous parts of The Smurfs Movie.

