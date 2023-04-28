 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch

Khloe Kardashian has recently shared first look of huge incision on her face with her fans after she underwent surgery to remove a tumour on her left check due to skin cancer scare.

In the new teaser trailer of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe could be seen with an incision on her face without a bandage and a doctor was seen holding a ruler up the stitched wound to measure its centimeters in length.

In the trailer, the Good American founder also addressed her skin cancer as she asserted that her “surgery was a success” but “Melanoma is deadly”.

In the same clip, Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq stated, “I have never seen Khloe this low.”

Earlier, Khloe revealed that she had undergone surgery at the age 19 to eliminate melanoma on her back.

However, last year in October, Khloe took to social media and talked about the bandage on her face.

The mother-of-two admitted, “I have to undergo an immediate operation after feeling the bump on her cheek.”

The new teaser also showed Khloe’s family reacting to her latest bout of “melanoma”.

While talking to Khloe, Kylie Jenner disclosed, “Mom just told me that it's melanoma.”

In a confessional, Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner also expressed her fear, saying, “This on her face is very concerning.”

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, remarked, “Khloe doesn’t sleep, she lost a lot weight.”

“Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be,” added Khloe.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians is set to premiere on May 25 on Disney+.

