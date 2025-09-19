Jimmy Fallon breaks silence after Trump's 'loser' remark, Kimmel suspension

Jimmy Fallon reacts after Trump calls him 'loser' and Kimmel's suspension

Jimmy Fallon just gave a befitting response to US President Donald Trump for hurling insults at him earlier this week.

In the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon first addressed the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

"Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? What's going on?," Fallon began.

He shared a mix-up in his own family. “I woke up to a bunch of texts from my dad saying, ‘Sorry they canceled your show.’ I had to tell him, ‘That’s not me—that’s Kimmel!’”

Turning serious, Fallon then honoured Kimmel. "To be honest with you all, I don't know what's going on, and no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's a decent, funny, and loving guy. and I hope he comes back."

Fallon also shared his two cents on the ongoing political pressure and media censorship. "A lot of people are worried that we won't keep saying what we want to say, or that we'll be censored," he said, nodding to Stephen Colbert's show cancellation and Kimmel's suspension.

"But I'm going to cover the president's trip to the UK just like I normally would. Here we go!" he fired back at Trump, who called him a "total loser" earlier this week in a social media post.

Fallon then launched a series of sly comebacks about Trump's appearance while also taking a clever shot at the ongoing media censorship.

Using a series of voiceover interruptions to mock Trump, Fallon deadpanned: “President Trump just wrapped up his three-day trip to the UK, and he—” before a voiceover chimed in, “looked incredibly handsome.”

“As always, his tie was—” Fallon began, with another voiceover adding, “exactly the right length.”

“And his face looked—” Fallon said, before the voiceover cut in: “like a color that exists in nature.”

He continued, “And his hair looked—” only to be interrupted again: “better than Conrad’s from The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Fallon teased Trump’s UK trip further, quipping that protesters projected images onto Windsor Castle of Trump standing next to “his good friend, Jeff—” with the voiceover censoring Jeffery Epstein to “Goldblum.”

Fallon continued, "Even though his administration still insists that he's not in the—Goldblum — files. Which we all know is absolute bull— true."

Wrapping up his bit, Fallon pretended to compliment Trump again. “Anyway, to sum it up, President Trump is—” before the voiceover added, “making America great again by restoring our national reputation, reinvigorating our economy, and rebuilding our military. I hereby nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Kimmel has not commented publicly on being pulled off-air.

In the meantime, Sinclair Media has said it won’t lift Kimmel’s suspension unless ABC discusses accountability with the company, Kimmel apologises directly to Charlie Kirk’s family, and he personally donates to the family and Turning Point USA.

The media company’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! came two days after Kimmel used his Sept. 15 monologue to link Kirk’s killing to far-right extremism and mock Trump’s response to the shooting.