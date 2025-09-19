Stephen Baldwin gets honest about daughter Hailey Bieber's success

Stephen Baldwin admits he is proud of daughter Hailey Bieber's achievements

Stephen Baldwin is celebrating his daughter Hailey Bieber’s achievements.

On Wednesday, September 17, the 59-year-old American actor went to Tori Spelling’s podcast misSPELLING and raved about his 28-year-old daughter.

For those unaware, Hailey, wife of renowned Canadian singer Justin Bieber, is not only the mother of 1-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber; she is the founder of Rhode cosmetics and also serves as its chief creative officer.

In addition to being a businesswoman, Hailey is famous as a fashion influencer with 16.5 million followers on TikTok and 16.5 million on Instagram.

Making rare comments about his daughter, Baldwin said, “I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible. But in this day and age, it’s not impossible. Young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the internet, in ways that are very sketchy. So, God bless her.”

Notably, this came after Hailey’s May 2025 announcement that e.l.f. Beauty would buy her beauty brand in a $1 billion dollar deal.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that she did not even have to struggle to search for a buyer.

The source stated, "This deal came to her. She’s incredibly excited about this new step. She's proud of how far Rhode has come, and she truly believes that teaming up with e.l.f. will help take the brand to the next level. The resources and support they're bringing to the table are everything she's been hoping for."

"To be acquired and recognized by such a powerful global company feels like such an honor to her. She can't wait to take rhode global. She also received a generous cash payout as part of the deal,” the source added.