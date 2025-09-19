Leonardo DiCaprio explains pause in 'One Battle After Another' production

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls 'One Battle After Another' filming experience

Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up about the reason behind why they had to pause the One Battle After Another’s production.

During an interview with ScreenRant to promote his upcoming movie, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed that his costar Benicio del Toro’s creative input temporarily stopped the production.

“Benicio came in... we waited around for Benicio. He was shooting another movie, and we stopped production. We said, "We've got to have The Bull play Sensei Carlos; that's it,” he said.

Revealing Toro’s different approach for his on-screen character, Sensei Carlos, DiCaprio continued, “And Paul is a writer-director, so sometimes they're very beholden to their specific words."

“But [Benicio] came fully-formed as Sensei Carlos, and that led to all these different avenues that the structure of the story took--with the sort of Latino Harriet Tubman sub-story, me escaping through connections that he has at the corrections facility, the nurses,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Titanic actor appreciated the director Paul Thomas Anderson for allowing actors to bring their own creative ideas.

“All that could only happen in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie because if you come with conviction about who this character is and what they would do, he's not afraid to throw out some of his ideas and go for something better,” he concluded.

One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 26, 2025.