Saturday Apr 29, 2023
‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy with husband Andrew Lococo

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Bonnie Wright, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the hit movie franchise Harry Potter, revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Andrew Lococo.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped two photos posing with her husband along with a sweet note to announce her pregnancy.

“We’re having a baby!” she penned. “So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

“Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly,” she added.

Wright received tons of congratulatory messages from her friends and fans following the lovely announcement including her co-star in Harry Potter, James Phelps.

“Congratulations,” Phelps, who played Wright’s character’s brother, Fred Weasley, in the fantasy drama films, commented along with celebratory emojis.

Fans also rushed to give their best wishes to the couple as one wrote, "Congratulations to you both! So exciting."

"Omg yay!!!!! congratulations angels!!!" one penned while another added, "First Harry and now Ginny… I’m old, congratulations.”

Wright confirmed her marriage to Lococo on 20 March 2022 as she gushed on Instagram, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!"

