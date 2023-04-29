Twitter remains 'unimpressed' from 'Citadel'

Amazon’s big-budgeted spy thriller Citadel failed to hit the mark, as per Twitter reactions.

Jeff Zhang, editor, and critic at Strange Harbors, questioned the series “whopping” budget.

"Citadel is of the worst things I’ve ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months."

While Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall minced no words and dubbed the costly series ‘cheap.’

“Amazon spent a reported $300 million for the first season of Citadel, a presumptuous attempt to build a franchise from scratch. The results are terribly generic and shockingly cheap-looking,” he tweeted.

“How did Amazon make it the most expensive show ever? I expected the story to not sound like every other spy show/movie. But again, we're only 2 episodes in..." a fan commented.

"Citadel is an objectively bad show. If only some of that whopping budget was spent promoting shows like A League of Their Own (2022),” another added.

The much-hyped series budget hovered over $300 million, making it the second most expensive show in history after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.