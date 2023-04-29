 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
James Corden ends with a cautionary message to ‘American people’ in farewell show

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

James Corden has recently shared his views about divided America in his final episode of The Late Late Show after eight years on April 28.

“I’ve struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years have meant to me,” said the 44-year-old.

Reflecting on America’s division over the years, Corden stated, “We started with Obama then Trump then a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot over these past few years, I’ve watched divisions grow. I felt a sense of negativity.”

“I guess all I really want to stay is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it’s always been a place of optimism and joy,” continued the talk show host.

Corden pointed out, “Sure, it has flaws. Show me a country that doesn’t… every single one of us is a work of progress.”

“Just because someone disagrees with you, it doesn’t make them bad or evil. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences,” explained the host.

While discussing about his show’s purpose, Corden mentioned, “We have to try to the best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. It’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about.”

“Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting into your home every night,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Corden’s farewell show had some of his favourite guests including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as well as he also organised a carpool karaoke with Adele.

