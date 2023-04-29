 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld
Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala, a highly anticipated event on the calendars of celebrities and fashion insiders, is right on the horizon. This year's theme, "In honor of Karl," pays respect to Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion icon with an undeniable impact on the fashion industry.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, the extravagant Costume Institute Benefit requires guests to dress according to the event's theme.

The dress code will compliment Lagerfeld's complicated legacy and guests are eager to see how attendees will infer the theme.

The Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," will also explore Lagerfeld's extensive career, opening to the public the following day.

Lagerfeld's contributions to the fashion industry include serving as creative director of Chanel and Fendi, and working with other fashion houses such as Chloé, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala's themes are usually inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibitions. Past themes have included conceptual or region-specific motifs, but individual designers have also been honored, such as Rei Kawakubo in 2017 and Alexander McQueen in 2011, a year after his death.

The spring exhibition at the Costume Institute this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which comes more than 2 decades after a controversial collaboration between Lagerfeld and the museum collapsed.

More From Entertainment:

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features
Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’ video

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’
Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award

Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award
Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers

Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars video

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars

Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala
Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story

Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story
Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star video

Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'
Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’

Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’
MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’ video

MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’
Post Malone opens up about drastic weight loss, 'I'm not doing drugs'

Post Malone opens up about drastic weight loss, 'I'm not doing drugs'