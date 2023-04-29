Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala, a highly anticipated event on the calendars of celebrities and fashion insiders, is right on the horizon. This year's theme, "In honor of Karl," pays respect to Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion icon with an undeniable impact on the fashion industry.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, the extravagant Costume Institute Benefit requires guests to dress according to the event's theme.

The dress code will compliment Lagerfeld's complicated legacy and guests are eager to see how attendees will infer the theme.

The Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," will also explore Lagerfeld's extensive career, opening to the public the following day.

Lagerfeld's contributions to the fashion industry include serving as creative director of Chanel and Fendi, and working with other fashion houses such as Chloé, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala's themes are usually inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibitions. Past themes have included conceptual or region-specific motifs, but individual designers have also been honored, such as Rei Kawakubo in 2017 and Alexander McQueen in 2011, a year after his death.

The spring exhibition at the Costume Institute this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which comes more than 2 decades after a controversial collaboration between Lagerfeld and the museum collapsed.