entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd

Barbie actress Margot Robbie reveals her love for Harry Potter and how she once lied to her optometrist to get a pair of glasses like Daniel Radcliffe's (Harry Potter) in the movies.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said: “When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive, massive nerd.”

Show host Graham Norton even shared a childhood photo of the actress where a 12 to 13 years old Margot Robbie could be seen beaming at the camera holding a mug in one hand and a Harry Potter book in the other.

Margot explained, “Do you know what’s particularly pathetic about this picture? A couple things really.”

“It’s my birthday. That’s how I chose to spend my birthday. Number two, I’m drinking tea. Number three, I’m wearing glasses, even though I don’t need glasses. I lied to the optometrist because I wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter.”

The Australian actor began her career in TV shows before making it big in Hollywood with the movie The Wolf of Wall Street in 2011.

Margot also revealed that her husband, Tom Ackerly, was an extra in the film series, jokingly saying she would have married him sooner if she had known that earlier. 

