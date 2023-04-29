 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

Diane Keaton has recalled how she felt on the set of The Godfather.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton opened up about her over 50 years in the industry.

The actress admitted that there was one movie that made her anxious about being cast in The Godfather.

“I was terrified. I didn’t understand why me. I mean, I went up to the audition. I didn’t even really – I hadn’t read it. See, this is bad!” said the 77-year-old.

The Mad Money actress stated, “But I needed a job, so I got up there.”

“I’d been auditioning around for about a year, and then this happened like that,” remarked the Baby Boom actress.

The Manhattan actress mentioned, “And I kept thinking, ‘Why me? Why would he cast me?’ I didn’t understand it. I still don’t, really.”

Keaton disclosed that the reason she was not sure about this role was because she always saw herself “more of a comedy-type person”.

The actress pointed out that she’s always “worried” at the start of every project in her career like would she be able to pull off the character or not.

Keaton shared that she never talked about her anxieties with the director Francis Ford Coppola while filming the movie.

“I never really had a palsy friendship with our director. He was nice. He would say, if he didn’t like something, he’d tell me, ‘Try this.’ That was it! It wasn’t what I thought it would be. I thought, 'Oh, my God, I’m trouble. I shouldn’t be here’,” explained Keaton.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Book Club: The Next Chapter, slated to release in theatres on May 12. 

More From Entertainment:

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut
Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story
Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident
Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'
Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions
Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'
Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd

Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd
Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day

Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day