K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix gives his thoughts on Jimin mentioning him

K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix gives his thoughts on the moment when Jimin from BTS gave him a shout-out. The moment took place during Jimin’s promotion of his solo debut album Face.

The singer appeared on an episode from PIXID where he pretended to be a K-pop fan. When he found out one of the people in the episode was a fan of Stray Kids and their favourite member was Felix, he gave a shoutout to the rapper. He complimented his deep voice and said their album Maniac was “legendary.”

He also joked about taking her back from them, since she used to be a fan of BTS before Stray Kids. “Yongbok-nim! I’m not taking her from you… She left home so I’m just taking her back for a bit. Please be understanding.”

Felix revealed that he was very touched that Jimin had mentioned his name and that he was taken aback when watching the video.