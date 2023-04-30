 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis pens heartfelt tribute to pregnant ‘film daughter’ Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she posted a heartwarming tribute to her former co-star Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first baby.

Curtis, 60, took to her Instagram on Friday and celebrated her Freaky Friday co-star’s pregnancy announcement.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared a string of gorgeous pictures of Lohan at what appears to be her baby shower.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” Curtis wrote in the caption referencing their hit 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday, in which they play a mother and daughter duo who mysteriously wake up in each other’s body.

The Academy-winning actress further wrote, “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

In the shared pictures, Lohan, 36, was seen cradling her blossoming bump. Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section of Curtis’ post and shared their love for duo.

Selma Blair commented, “I’m so happy for the happiness. Big love @lindsaylohan”. A fan wrote, “She’s going to nail the parenting thing!”

“She’s been through a lot in life and seems to have landed in a great place. Always rooting for you, Lindz!” cheered another fan.

Many lauded Curtis’s reference to Freaky Friday, writing, “One of my favourite movies you ladies made!” 

