Monday May 01, 2023
King Charles III joked about not being Prince Harry's 'real father'

Prince Harry, in his memoir, claimed King Charles III made a "poor taste" joke about his paternity after meeting a mentally ill individual who believed he was the real Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex tried to highlight the the incident in his book Spare, saying that his father especially liked to tell a story about his visit to a mental asylum.

The monarch, as per Harry, allegedly "wagged his finger at the patient" and told him: "Let’s see, you can’t be the Prince of Wales, I am the Prince of Wales."

In response to Charles's clarification, Harry says the man responded to the King "with the same gesture".

Meghan's hubby noted that his father then acknowledged that no one could be sure they weren’t “living in a fantasy” before joking about the possibility he's not Harry’s "real father".

"Who knows if I’m even your real father? Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!" Harry recalls his father saying.

The excerpt reportedly sees Harry describe the joke as "in poor taste,” as he noted it was made at the same time a rumour was circulating that his real father was Major James Hewitt.

"He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt."

