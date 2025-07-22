Palace sets terms for Harry, King Charles' reunion despite William's resistance

Palace shares strict condition Prince Harry, King Charles’ reunion

Senior members of the Royal family members have set strict condition for Prince Harry amid his peace talks with cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Amid reports of a possible reunion between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch, a source has shared that the Palace has set some terms for Harry is he wants reconciliation.

They also noted that Prince William still has not forgiven Harry and it would be “much harder” to make amends with him.

Speaking with The Mirror, the insider spoke of the monarch’s love for both his sons and how much he has done to see his “darling boy” Harry in the past.

"The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and as he has done in the past is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion,” the source said.

They added, “It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course this is a significant moment.”

The insider further revealed the Palace’s condition, adding, "Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family as well as giving endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication.

“If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father.

"As for his relationship with his brother, that is a different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair."