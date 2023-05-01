 
Monday May 01, 2023
Ed Sheeran penned 7 songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis

Monday May 01, 2023

Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn revealed how her husband penned seven songs in four hours in an effort to cope with the devastating news that she had cancer while being pregnant with the couple’s second daughter.

The 32-year-old opened up about her cancer, which she was informed could not be treated until she gives birth at the time, in a new documentary tiled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, set to be released globally on 3rd May 2023.

The Disney+ special film features a sobbing Sheeran as he recounts the difficult time he was told about his wife’s diagnosis before Seaborn talks about her cancer ordeal in detail.

“Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s**tter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality,” she says in the documentary.

“I was saying to Eds, I'd never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what's people's perception of me?

“What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn't until this year when I was just like, ‘I might die,’” she adds.

Seaborn goes on to reveal how the singer coped with the situation, saying, “We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours.

“Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he'll go and write a song.”

To this, Ed explains, “Music's always been like therapy to me. It was a way to get my thoughts and feelings down as a kid, and it works. It really works.”

