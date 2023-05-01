 
Monday May 01, 2023
'Guardians' star Chris Pratt's worst audition was at a 'nasty' male strip club

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is earning all the plaudits for his performance in the Marvel feature.

Amid the hullabaloo about ‘Guardians’, Chris Pratt revisited some of his failed auditions, one of which he recalls as being the toughest.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actor admitted he once auditioned at a strip club.

“I had an audition once when I was 18 years old at a strip club… called Mr Patty Wax.”

“A male strip club,” Chris admitted, adding that he danced for a dude.

“I think I probably could’ve had the job… It was in the middle of the day the place was nasty,” he continues.

Chris confesses that he would have most likely been offered the job: “The guy was like you should come back and work here.” Chris however did not take the job, he tells Jimmy Kimmel.

The Parks and Rec star began working for Marvel as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He returns to play the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. In the third chapter of the franchise Star Lord leads the team on a risky mission to in order to protect team member Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will be released in cinemas on May 5.

