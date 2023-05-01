Stanley Tucci opens up about wife Felicity Blunt's support during cancer treatment

Stanley Tucci has shared how his wife, Felicity Blunt, a literary agent, supported him during his treatment for oral cancer.

The actor, 62, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2017, spoke on NBC's Sunday Sitdown about how scared he was when he first learned about his condition, given his previous experience with his late wife's breast cancer.

“So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” he said. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”

Tucci described the treatments especially the radiation as "brutal" and "awful", and he lost weight, had a feeding tube for six months, and couldn't taste or smell anything properly.

However, his wife convinced him to undergo the treatment, and he credits her support for his recovery.

“I lost 35 pounds. I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you-know-what and smelled like you-know-what.

“And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”

“I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent,” he added. “I mean that she had to drag me, kicking and screaming, but now, I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that [treatment].”

“She was incredible. Still is incredible.”

Tucci completed his treatment in 2018 and has been cancer-free since then. Currently, he is working on a travel show and appears in the Prime Video series Citadel alongside Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.