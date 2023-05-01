 
How Guillermo Del Toro ended up with a role on 'Barry'

Bill Hader recently revealed how Guillermo Del Toro joined Barry.

When NoHo Hank needs to hire a hitman to kill Barry Berkman, he texts Toro, who is also a character in the final season of "Barry," played by acclaimed writer-director Guillermo Del Toro.

Bill Hader initially didn't take Del Toro's request to be on the show seriously, but he eventually came up with a character, named Toro, that would be perfect for him.

Speaking to Indiewire Bill hader said, “Guillermo sent me a funny text [asking], ‘Could I be in ‘Barry’?” explaining how the three-time Oscar winner came to be in Episode 3, “you’re charming,” of the HBO black comedy’s final season. 

Del Toro was a fan of the series for a long time — expressing his enthusiasm on Twitter from the very beginning — but Hader had qualms about how serious the “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Pinocchio” director was about joining the cast.

Del Toro accepted the offer and came to set with his wife and co-screenwriter Kim Morgan to shoot his scene.

Despite Hader's initial doubts about his acting abilities, Del Toro delivered a great performance that Hader found to be the funniest part of the scene.

Del Toro also gave Hader some directing advice on set but was overall very complimentary of Hader's work. 

