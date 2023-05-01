Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office

'Dream' is a comedy which is based on the true story of a group of football players who are homeless

IU and Park Seo Joon’s new Korean film Dream is making waves at the box office after its release. It is the first Korean film to have achieved the feat in fifty days.

Dream premiered on the same day The Super Mario Bros. Movie and brought in a whopping 93,400 audience members on its first day meanwhile the latter brought in 89,600. It is directed by Lee Byeong Heon who has films like Extreme Job under his belt, with the movie selling 16 million tickets.

Dream is a comedy which is based on the true story of a group of football players who are homeless and compete for the Homeless World Cup, which is a championship that brings together homeless people from all across the globe.