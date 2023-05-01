 
K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group

K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon says that he once fought with all of the members of his group. The boys appeared on the show The K-Star Next Door where the host asked if the incident really happened.

He confirmed that it did and explained that it happened when they debuted, after finishing the survival show I-Land: “It was the beginning of our debut. Everything went so fast. Everyone was sensitive.”

He then realized that the way he’d been talking to the other members had been quite harsh which led to a fight between them. “Since we were all sensitive, I couldn’t hold back.”

They resolved the fight after Sunghoon broke down crying. “The five of them left. Heeseung and I stayed. I apologized and cried.”

Heesung added: “All of a sudden, he dropped his head and cried like it was the end of the world. Then I realized he was having a hard time.”

