Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up on working with acting coach to prepare for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

During her appearance on Met Gala event on May 1, the reality star, who looked ethereal in Schiaparelli’s design, spoke to Variety about taking acting lessons for her upcoming series.

“I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself,” said the 42-year-old.

Elaborating on her experience, Kim stated, “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kim also revealed that she will begin shooting soon for this series.

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started,” commented the socialite.

Kim added, “I’m so excited.”

Kim Kardashian
Earlier, Kim faced backlash after the director of the anthology show Ryan Murphy announced her cast.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy explained, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture,” remarked the director.

For the unversed, Delicate is the 12th season which also features Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion.

