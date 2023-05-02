Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation

Royal family celebrated Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday today ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday.



King Charles extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, who turned eight today, Tuesday.

Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen Consort Camilla, wished Princess Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram.

Retweeting Kate Middleton and Prince William’s post for their daughter, King Charles and Camilla said, “Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!”

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of their daughter with a sweet birthday wish.

The image show the smiling princess sitting in a white wicker chair.

They wrote, “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and David Beckham also showered love on Princess Charlotte’s photo.

Kate Middleton also disclosed that she took the photo in Windsor this weekend.