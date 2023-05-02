 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation

Royal family celebrated Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday today ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday.

King Charles extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, who turned eight today, Tuesday.

Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen Consort Camilla, wished Princess Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram.

Retweeting Kate Middleton and Prince William’s post for their daughter, King Charles and Camilla said, “Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!”

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of their daughter with a sweet birthday wish.

The image show the smiling princess sitting in a white wicker chair.

They wrote, “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and David Beckham also showered love on Princess Charlotte’s photo.

Kate Middleton also disclosed that she took the photo in Windsor this weekend.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal

Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal
Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication video

Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton’s floral headpiece to represent Charles’ passion for nature

Kate Middleton’s floral headpiece to represent Charles’ passion for nature
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy video

Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy
King Charles to wear Vestments used by previous monarchs for Coronation Service video

King Charles to wear Vestments used by previous monarchs for Coronation Service
King Charles first heir to see his mother crowned as sovereign

King Charles first heir to see his mother crowned as sovereign
Omid Scobie reveals new details about Prince Harry's coronation plans

Omid Scobie reveals new details about Prince Harry's coronation plans
Kate Middleton could break from royal tradition for King Charles III's coronation

Kate Middleton could break from royal tradition for King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry could skip Camilla's crowning

Prince Harry could skip Camilla's crowning
Prince William to deliver crucial speech to honour King Charles at Coronation Concert

Prince William to deliver crucial speech to honour King Charles at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry warned not to expect ‘anything on the regular’ from King Charles

Prince Harry warned not to expect ‘anything on the regular’ from King Charles