 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Anupam Kher on his debut film Saaransh: 'I wasn’t doing that film'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Anupam Khers debut movie Saaransh released in 1984
Anupam Kher's debut movie 'Saaransh' released in 1984

Anupam Kher reveals he was not going to do his debut film Saaransh. 

Anupam, while sharing the story with ANI, revealed that director Mahesh Bhatt told him that he needs a skilled actor for the role and not a new comer. Therefore, he wanted to replace him. 

The 68-years old actor revealed: “I had been rehearsing and preparing to play that old man for six months. I used to go out wearing dhotis and kurtas, I used to observe old people, I would use a walking stick. We were supposed to begin shooting on January 1, and on December 20, my friend told me that he’d heard a rumour at Rajshri Productions that I wasn’t doing that film anymore.”

The Uunchai actor was disappointed and wanted to quit acting after hearing about his replacement.

He went on to say: “I took the cab to his house, and I walked up the stairs. He praised me for taking the news sportingly, but I told him to look out of his window and see the car that was standing there.”

“It had all my belongings, and I told him that before leaving, I wanted to tell him what a fraud he is. I wanted to make final climactic statement, and I told him that as a Brahmin man, I was cursing him.”

In the end, Anupam Kher was finally selected for the role. Saaransh turned out to be a hit and became a source of his fame, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Hema Malini celebrates '43 years of togetherness' with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates '43 years of togetherness' with Dharmendra
Singer Armaan Malik credits THIS actor for his 'Bollywood debut'

Singer Armaan Malik credits THIS actor for his 'Bollywood debut'
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13
Ranbir Kapoor, Sharddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' set to release on OTT soon

Ranbir Kapoor, Sharddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' set to release on OTT soon
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala diamond necklace to be auctioned after event

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala diamond necklace to be auctioned after event
Deepika Padukone feeling left out after snubbing MET Gala 2023?

Deepika Padukone feeling left out after snubbing MET Gala 2023?
Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in Valentino gown at MET Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in Valentino gown at MET Gala 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui would like to quit acting for THIS reason

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would like to quit acting for THIS reason
Alia Bhatt makes debut appearance at MET Gala 2023: See Pictures

Alia Bhatt makes debut appearance at MET Gala 2023: See Pictures
Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding, leaves fans confused over outfit

Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding, leaves fans confused over outfit
Anupam Kher opens up about first meeting Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher opens up about first meeting Kirron Kher
Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for

Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for "Ponniyin Selvan 2" screening