Anupam Kher on his debut film Saaransh: 'I wasn’t doing that film'

Anupam Kher's debut movie 'Saaransh' released in 1984

Anupam Kher reveals he was not going to do his debut film Saaransh.

Anupam, while sharing the story with ANI, revealed that director Mahesh Bhatt told him that he needs a skilled actor for the role and not a new comer. Therefore, he wanted to replace him.

The 68-years old actor revealed: “I had been rehearsing and preparing to play that old man for six months. I used to go out wearing dhotis and kurtas, I used to observe old people, I would use a walking stick. We were supposed to begin shooting on January 1, and on December 20, my friend told me that he’d heard a rumour at Rajshri Productions that I wasn’t doing that film anymore.”

The Uunchai actor was disappointed and wanted to quit acting after hearing about his replacement.

He went on to say: “I took the cab to his house, and I walked up the stairs. He praised me for taking the news sportingly, but I told him to look out of his window and see the car that was standing there.”

“It had all my belongings, and I told him that before leaving, I wanted to tell him what a fraud he is. I wanted to make final climactic statement, and I told him that as a Brahmin man, I was cursing him.”

In the end, Anupam Kher was finally selected for the role. Saaransh turned out to be a hit and became a source of his fame, reports News18.