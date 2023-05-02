‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot

He further explained the reason behind why they chose the second season to be set in 1938

Korean drama Tale of the Nine Tailed director Kang Shin Hyo speaks about the new season before its premiere.

Although the first season gave a happy ending to the characters, the second part will see Yi Yeon be swept into a new adventure. “It felt regretful to part ways with the characters we developed well in the previous season, so I’m really happy to be able to greet viewers again with this good opportunity,” explained Shin Hyo.

He further explained the reason behind why they chose the second season to be set in 1938: “I debated which we should show between Yi Yeon’s past, present, and future. If we dealt with Yi Yeon’s love and brother previously, this time we wanted to show the expansion of Yi Yeon as a mountain god. That’s why we decided to send him to the time period when he most neglected his duties as a mountain god and the time period with the people who needed his help the most.”

He further added, “Of all eras, that era happened to be the one in which Yi Yeon was the most indebted.”