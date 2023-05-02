'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

 
Pedro Pascal, known for his role in HBO's acclaimed series The Last of Us, is reportedly in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel for Paramount during the show's hiatus.

His role in the movie is currently unknown. The sequel, directed by Ridley Scott, will follow the original blockbuster hit that earned upwards of $460 million in box office revenue and won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

In Gladiator (2000) Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general is betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, after he murders his father and usurps the throne. After being enslaved, Maximus becomes a gladiator and advances in the ranks of the arena to seek revenge for the deaths of his loved ones and the emperor.

Gladiator 2 is slated for release on November 22, 2024, with Paul Mescal also set to star as Lucius, alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Pascal's recent success in The Last of Us has made him a sought-after actor in the industry. Before returning to HBO's show, Pascal has chosen to join the Gladiator sequel project, as well as starring in Pedro Almodovar's short film Strange Way of Life with Ethan Hawke. The Indie feature film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics in the fall.

The cast of the original Gladiator movie included Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan.

