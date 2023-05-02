 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

Tuesday May 02, 2023

James Corden shared the reason for leaving The Late Late Show after hosting for eight-long years.

Speaking to The Times, the British comedian revealed, “I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood."

“Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon’s Graceland, and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end,” he said.

Adding his work clashed with the family time as their plans for the summer holiday were disturbed by the 44-year-old schedule.

“When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about cancelling the holiday], he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he added.

