'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

James Corden shared the reason for leaving The Late Late Show after hosting for eight-long years.

Speaking to The Times, the British comedian revealed, “I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood."



“Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon’s Graceland, and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end,” he said.

Adding his work clashed with the family time as their plans for the summer holiday were disturbed by the 44-year-old schedule.

“When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about cancelling the holiday], he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he added.