Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde's perfect response to wearing same attire as Vogue's EIC at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Olivia Wilde has recently shared her reaction after twinning up with Vogue China Editor-in-chief (EIC) Margaret Zhang at this year’s Met Gala on May 1.

Taking it to her Instagram Story on May 2, the Don’t Worry Darling star posted a side-by-side photo of her with Margaret in their Karl Lagerfeld gowns and wrote, “Great minds.”

“If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang,” added the actress.

On the other hand, Margaret, who began her career as a blogger, re-shared the post and penned a caption, saying, “Cue the strings.”

That’s not all; Olivia also went ahead and reposted a meme in her IG Story, captioning it with crying laughing emoticon.

A fan account posted an image of her and Margaret, stating, “1:1 with my boss,” in front of the actress photo and “Zoomies with my fave coworker” next to Margaret’s picture.

Earlier, Olivia and Margaret donned dresses with a gold violin motif, which were inspired by one of the late designer's 1983 pieces to fit with the Met Gala theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Interestingly, the actress wore a white version of the gown by Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst, while Margaret opted for a black look on the red carpet.

