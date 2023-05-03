Sanjay Dutt 'misses' mother Nargis on 42nd death anniversary, pens emotional note

Sanjay's mother Nargis passed away after battling with pancreatic cancer

The superstar of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on the 42nd death anniversary of his mother Nargis, also shares a memorable photo.

Dutt, taking it to his Twitter, shared a black and white picture of him and his mother. He wrote: "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me."

The picture made fans teary eyed. They all penned a few lines to pay tribute to the late actress. One of the fans wrote on Twitter: "Nargis, the Lady in White, who was hailed as the First Lady of Indian Cinema, had several firsts to her credit. She was the first actress, while still at the peak of her career, to be honored with Padma Shri."

"The first Indian actress to win an international award at Karlovy Vary for Best Actress; and the first Indian actress, again, who went on to become a cult figure not only at home but abroad, as well, especially in the former Soviet Union", wrote a fan.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor's sister, Priya Dutt also dropped a video remembering her late mother on her death anniversary.

Dutt's mom, Nargis was also a renowned actor in the Indian film industry. She passed away in 1981 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. She died five days before the release of Dutt's Bollywood debut film, Rocky.



On the work front, Sanjay Dutt last featured in blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2. His next film, Leo starring Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan is all set to release in theatres this year in October, reports Indiatoday.