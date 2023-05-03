 
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘no snowflake’ as ‘plenty of people endured’ what he has

Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry shouldn’t be treated any differently for having lost his mother because ‘plenty of people have endured’ what he has, and many didn’t get TV deals for it.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes “He lost a parent at a vulnerable age. But plenty of people have endured that.”

“He lived largely overshadowed by influential and powerful figures; but plenty of people do that too; and it isn’t necessarily reliant on class or affluence: many families have powerful and domineering patriarchs, or matriarchs, who can be lower-middle or working class, and who still imbue decades of family life with resentment, psychological complexes and division.”

What sets Prince Harry apart from others is the fact that “they don’t get book deals, or bookings on TV shows.”

