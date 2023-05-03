 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
BTS Suga's "D-Day" producer shares his surprising first impression of rapper

Wednesday May 03, 2023

BTS' Suga's D-Day is doing well and receiving appreciation from all over the globe 

BTS member Suga's latest solo release, "D-Day," has been making waves among fans and critics alike. The song's producer, KUSH, recently spoke about his experience working with Suga and shared his surprising first impression of the rapper.

In an interview, KUSH revealed that he had initially been hesitant to work with Suga because of his "cold and stoic" image. However, he was pleasantly surprised when he met the rapper in person and found him to be warm and friendly.

KUSH went on to praise Suga's professionalism and work ethic, saying that he was impressed by the rapper's dedication to his craft. He also commended Suga's musical abilities and said that he was a pleasure to work with.

"D-Day" is the latest solo release from Suga, who is known for his introspective and thought-provoking lyrics. The song is a reflection on the pressures of fame and the toll it can take on a person's mental health.

The release of "D-Day" comes at a busy time for BTS, who are currently gearing up for their upcoming world tour. The group recently announced their plans to perform in several countries, including the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Suga's solo work, and "D-Day" has not disappointed. The song has received widespread critical acclaim and has cemented Suga's reputation as one of the most talented rappers in the industry.

