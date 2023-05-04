Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

 
Queen Consort Camilla, who's set to be officially crowned alongside her husband King Charles on Saturday, was seen having a friendly chat with Lionel Richie during the garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Richie, invited as special guest, was noticed by some fans ditching the royal etiquette while having chat with Camilla.

Richie, who will be performing at the Coronation Concert, made the faux pas of extending his arm to shake the hand of the royal and then a couple of times gently patted her on the arm.

In royal etiquette the person needs to wait for the royal to move to shake their hand and touching a member of the royal family is not allowed.

Paul Gauger, of VisitBritain, told Good Morning America, that it is important to wait until the royal extends their arm for a handshake.

Gauger, per ABC News, said: "You shouldn't touch a member of the royal family. You should always wait for them to extend their hand to you and with that handshake, just be nice and gentle. If she doesn't extend her hand it's not a sign of disrespect and that's where you might enter into conversation."

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the first  garden party of their new reign at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, greeting guests ahead of their coronation.

