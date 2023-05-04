 
Thursday May 04, 2023
'Yellowjackets' designer hypes season 2 finale

Thursday May 04, 2023

Yellowjackets costume designer Amy Parris teased the upcoming season two finale, adding that the characters will become more “depraved" and "desperate."

Fans already witnessed the extent the girls went for survival, including cannibalism; as the current season’s last episode approaches, the designer made the costumes to highlight those circumstances.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Parris said, “When I first watched season one, I thought, well, they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go, you know, and to get even dirtier.”

"Up until I think [episodes] seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean, they're dirty, but you'll really see in [episode] nine, they just get like roughed up, and they really are depraved and sad and desperate,” she added.

"So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they'd be at this point,” the designer said.

