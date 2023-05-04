Kevin Hart says pal Jamie Foxx’s doing ‘world of better’ after health scare

Kevin Hart shared an update on Jamie Foxx’s health as he is steadily recovering from his medical emergency.



The comedian, 43, appeared on Tuesday’s edition of the Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about the status of Foxx’s health, via People Magazine.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication.”

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart shared with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

“I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better,” added Hart.

The Jumanji star expressed that his “love, synergy, energy” goes out to the Django Unchained actor, 55, as he is someone who is “needed” and “necessary.”

“I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues,” Hart said.

The Oscar-winning actor posted his first statement on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, after he was admitted in an Atlanta health facility last month.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx actor posted on Instagram along with a prayer hands, heart and fox emoji.

In addition to the Instagram feed post, Foxx also posted an Instagram story in which he thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show Beat Shazam as a guest host.

Moreover, the actor’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but she’s being temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne as Foxx continues his recovery, per Variety.