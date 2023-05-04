Jennifer Lopez says her kids ‘love’ stepdad Ben Affleck: ‘He’s a wonderful father’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez could not hide her smile as she showered praises on her husband Ben Affleck for being an amazing stepdad, revealing her kids “love” him.

In an interview with Today, the Shotgun Wedding star dished on the connection that the Gone Girl star has formed with her children, Emme and Max, she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

"I love looking at images of you and your kids and Ben," the show host, Hoda Kotb, expressed her admiration for the couple and Lopez’s kids. "There's a certain way they look at Ben. There's such a connection."

"They love Ben!" JLo reponded. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," she said referring to Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

"He's fantastic,” Lopez continued. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him and they appreciate him, and so do I."

At one point during her interview, Lopez talked about the challenges she faces with her twins as they are growing up. "They're teenagers — they're giving it to me!" she said.

"They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old," she added.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 a year after reconciling almost two decades post they broke off their engagement in 2004 and have been managing their blended brood together.



