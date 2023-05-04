 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown

Web Desk

Kate Middleton is seemingly looking to make a bold style statement with her Coronation ensemble for May 6th, 2023.

Royal fashion expert Josh Birch Jones, who is the youngest member of the British Fashion Council, shared insight into the Coronation outfit of the Princess of Wales, 41, to Page Six Style.

According to Jones, Kate’s “statement look” will “shake things up” with her look. “All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach,” he told the outlet.

“Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

Jones also predicted that the mom of three will be looking to support British fashion by opting for a coat dress by British designer Catherine Walker.

The Princess of Wales is known for her coat dresses by designed by Walker. She recently wore one during this year’s Easter Service, as well as last year’s Commonwealth Day.

“This piece features a butterfly effect collar which would signify subtle nod to the Princess of Wales’ transformation into her new royal title,” he explained.

“The royal blue in support of the British flag is inevitably expected to be a popular colour for the coronation, so expect to see royals choosing red, white, and blue over the course of the upcoming celebrations.”

Last month, Kate also hinted at the colour that she would be wearing for the big royal event. While talking to This Morning host, Alison Hammond, she revealed that her dress has “a hint of blue.” She has often opted for a blue outfit in her 12 years as a working member of the royal family.

