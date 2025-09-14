Royal chef explains everything to expect from State Visits

A royal chef that personally handled State Visits has just gotten up close and honest about what fans can expect from King Charles.

The revelation comes, in particular, from the personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth, Darren McGrady.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital he recounted his 15-year experience cooking for almost five U.S. presidents.

When starting the chat, he first warned about the zero-mistake rule that follows such events, because “you are preparing the food that the king or the queen really enjoys.”

He was also quoted saying, “I know that when I was the chef, the kitchen would send up to four different menus for the queen, and she would choose the one she liked the best.”

But even before that “there are lots and lots of meetings between the foreign office and the monarch’s office to find out if there are any allergens or any foods they don’t like,” when it came to the guests being invited.

“The goal is to make the visiting guest feel welcomed, just like you would want any guest coming over to feel.”

For example, when the French president Macron visited the UK in July, a French chef was called in by King Charles,” according to the outlet.

In terms of preferences, the monarch themselves is also considered because for Queen Elizabeth II for example, “The queen was a fan of chocolate — the darker, the better. So, there was always chocolate on the menu.”

On the other hand, “King Charles is not a fan of chocolate. He loves cheese, and he loves organic produce. I can see wild mushrooms on the menu.”

So when it comes to this visit he hypothesizes, “I see lamb. … Certainly, it was important for the chefs to showcase indigenous produce, like salmon from the Balmoral estate in Scotland or venison from Sandringham.”

Over all, “it’s typically any food that was grown on the estate. It’s the best of British produce and recipes,” the expert added before signing off.