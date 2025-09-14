 
Geo News

King Charles left facing the cost of Prince Harry's absence

Prince Harry recently visited UK where he had a brief reunion with King Charles at Clarence House

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Prince Harry’s charm and impact leave King Charles with visible gap
Prince Harry’s charm and impact leave King Charles with visible gap

Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK has been seen as a reminder to King Charles of what he has lost, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with King Charles for the first time in over a year and carried out several engagements.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Harry’s generous donations and warm interaction with the public has left Charles with a visible gap.

Bond praised Harry’s natural charisma, calling him “funny, informal, charming,” and said his presence highlighted his value as a royal.

She noted the Palace likely took notice of his success but would remain cautious about allowing a part-time royal role, given ongoing concerns about balancing royal duties with commercial ventures.

"He is so damned good at the job and this week he really seemed to be enjoying himself. He’s a natural with the crowds: funny, informal, charming," she said, per GB News.

She continued, "This week has shown what a great loss he is.

"As the Palace is concerned, it seems the basic conundrum remains: how can a working member of the royal family, even a part-timer, also operate in the commercial world?"

Bond further noted that Harry may have "come up with the answer" about how to move forward with his role.

She believed that "short, busy trips like the one he’s just done on his own terms and with his own security" could help maintain a workable balance.

